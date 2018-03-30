Dec. 1, 1930-March 3, 2018
Victor Gabriel Anderson was born Dec. 1, 1930, to Andrew Robert and Gertrude (née Boberg) Anderson. When he was 6 months old, his parents filed on a homestead at Coyote Canyon near Walcott. Victor lived his 87 years and passed peacefully there March 3, 2018.
He graduated from Saratoga High School, attended the University of Wyoming and served in the United States Army. For many years, he and his family ran the Coyote Springs Service, a familiar spot on U.S. Highway 30. Beginning in 1964, he ran a small cattle herd in the North Country and found his true vocation. Victor married Nancy Wilson in 1966 at Encampment and they welcomed daughter Rachel in 1969.
Victor was proud of his Swedish heritage, but after a DNA analysis revealed additional, unanticipated Finnish/Siberian roots, he happily declared himself an “Eskimo.” Victor was a weaver of traditional rag rugs and worked with stained glass. Demonstrating hand-hewn tie-making was one of his joys. A descendant of pioneer Carbon County families, Victor helped preserve local history as a member of the Grand Encampment Museum, the Hanna Basin Museum and the Carbon Cemetery Association.
Survivors include wife Nancy; daughter Rachel (Adam) Waxweiler; granddaughter Lexie Mann, of Leo; sister Margaret (Dick) Karstoft, of Cheyenne; many beloved nieces and nephews and their spouses and children; and innumerable friends.
Some fine day — no snow, wind or mud — we will gather at Carbon Cemetery to give Victor joyous applause for a life well-lived. Friends and family, watch for the announcement.
You can honor Victor with donations to the Hanna Basin Museum (PO Box 252, Hanna, WY 82327), the Carbon Cemetery Association (PO Box 337, Hanna, WY 82327) or any charity of your choice.
