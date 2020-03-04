Jane France and Ross Hinschberger were married February 7, 2020 in a small ceremony at Rancho de la Osa in Sasabe, Arizona. Helen Chanthongthip officiated the ceremony.
The bride is the daughter of Dwight and Candy France of Encampment. She is a graduate of the University of Wyoming. She received a Bachelor of Arts degree in History with a minor in Spanish and a Juris Doctor degree there. She is a partner in the law firm Sundahl, Powers, Kapp & Martin, LLC.
