Ross Hinschberger and Jane France

Ross Hinschberger and Jane France

 neal kreuser

Jane France and Ross Hinschberger were married February 7, 2020 in a small ceremony at Rancho de la Osa in Sasabe, Arizona. Helen Chanthongthip officiated the ceremony.

The bride is the daughter of Dwight and Candy France of Encampment. She is a graduate of the University of Wyoming. She received a Bachelor of Arts degree in History with a minor in Spanish and a Juris Doctor degree there. She is a partner in the law firm Sundahl, Powers, Kapp & Martin, LLC.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.