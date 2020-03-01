Chad Daybell tells ABC News, Tylee and J.J. 'are safe'

ABC News reported Sunday afternoon that the step father of two missing Rexburg children told them that the youth are not in danger.
Chad Daybell told the network about his two step children, Tylee Ryan and J.J. Vallow, as he boarded an airplane to Idaho Sunday.
“The kids are safe,” he reportedly told ABC.
Why neither Chad or Lori told the police this before, isn't known. Daybell declined to go into specifics with the network about the children’s health or where they were.
Tylee and J.J. have been missing since September. Tylee was last seen in Yellowstone National Park while J.J. was last reported playing in his yard in front of his home.
ABC reported that Kauai officials are working to extradite Lori Vallow-Daybell back to Rexburg this week.
As more information is gathered, the Standard Journal will update this story.
