SUGAR CITY – The Sugar-Salem High School Drama department plans to compete in Saturday’s regional Drama Tournament to be held at Thunder Ridge High School in Idaho Falls.
Sugar Salem High School will be competing against nine other high schools from southeast Idaho.
“We've been preparing for this tournament since the beginning of the school year,” said Sugar Salem drama teacher Nancy Robinson.
Robinson reported that students would compete in acting and technical theatre events. Students will preform 3 times for 3 separate judges. Scores will be tallied and the top 1/3rd will advance to the state tournament scheduled for December 6 and 7th.
The state tournament will also be held at Thunder Ridge where 500 students from across the state will compete.
