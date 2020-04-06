In our April 3, 2020 edition of the Standard Journal we printed an article titled "Primary election moves to absentee ballots only." After the article was published we were made aware that the State has pushed the absentee request deadline forward to May 19, Election Day, at 5 p.m.
We apologize for the confusion.
