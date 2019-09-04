WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON DUPLICATE BRIDGE RESULTS

Aug. 21

1. Mary Pat Perkins and Lynn Zembrennen

2. Brent Costantino and Paul Costantino

3. Sue Kearns and Mary Lou Jessen

Other teams: Lois Zebre and Mary Jo Kershisnik, Diane Fenton and Carla Clevenger, Betty DuPape and Ann Strand-Budd, Alice Paul and Sheila Shrib and Carole and Steve Myska

Games are played at noon at the Saints Cyril and Methodist Parish Center. Zebre and Kearns are in charge of the games and welcome new players.

YOUNG AT HEART RESULTS

Pinochle

Aug. 22

1. Eunice Kiernan

2. Keith Shiflett

3. Betty DuPape

Other players: Jim Rafferty, Ann Strand-Budd, and Verla Saber

Aug. 29

1. Betty DuPape

2. Keith Shiflett

3. Ann Stand-Budd

Other players: Georgeen Harris, Jim Rafferty, Keith Shiflett and Anita Wall.

Hand and foot

Aug. 23

Table one winners: Beverly Routh and Marjene West

Table two winners: Darhl Simkin, Marcia Buddecke and Charlene Grissom

Table three winner: Sandra Wadsworth

Other players: Betty DuPape, Sue Henning, Gary Jensen, Sue Riggs, Linda Unger, Phyllis Johnson and Diane Nauman

Aug. 30

Table one winners: Marjene West and Darhl Simkin

Table two winners: Anita Wall

Table three winners: Gary Jensen and Charlene Grissom

Other players: Betty DuPape, Beverly Reed, Sue McGuire, Beverly Routh, Sandra Wadsworth and Mary Jo Kershisnik

Mexican train

Aug. 21

1. Darhl Simpkin

2. Bob McCaskill

3. Linda Merrell

Other players: Marjene West, Mary Lou Henderson and Marcia Buddecke

Aug. 28

1. Lowell Merrell

2. Bob McCaskill

3. Marilyn Bertoncelj

Other players: Mary Lou Henderson, Beverly Blackwell and Marcia Buddecke

GOLDEN HOUR SENIOR CENTER RESULTS

Pinochle

Aug. 19

1. Larry Majdic

2. Ann Lowe

3. Irene Kalivas

Other players James Baker, Debbie Leathers, Melba Liberty, Anne Vollmer, Cleone Haughey, Myrna Graham, Karen Malicoat, Goldie Buckendorf, Charlene Miller, Ellen Bernatis, Jean Kirby, Rob Kern, Stephanie Majdic, Gloria Culp, Kathy Tarter, Phylllis Bingham and Eva Wagner

Aug. 22

1. Gloria Culp

2. Jug Lowell

3. Kathy Tarter

Other players: James Baker, Myrna Graham, Ann Vollmer, Eva Wagner, Jean Kirby, Melba Liberty, Gay Tollefson, Larry Majdic, Sephanie Majdic, Charlene Miller, Cleone Haughey, Fred Linton and Irene Kalivas

Aug. 26

1. Jean Kirby

2. Larry Majdic

3. James Baker

Other players: Melba Liberty, Anne Vollmer, Karen Malicoat, Myrna Graham, Goldie Buckendorf, Cleone Haughey, Ellen Bernatis, Irene Kalivas, Pat Cywinski, Charlene Miller, Kathy Tarter, Rob Kern, Ann Lowe, Phyllis Bingham, Fred Linton and Gloria Culp

Bunco

Aug. 20

Most naturals: O’dell Fuller

Most wins: Ann Lowe

Other players: Gail Heikkinen, Gloria Culp, Goldie Buckendorf, Cleone Haughey, Linda Fuller, Eva Cauthorn and Phyllis Bingham

Aug. 27

Most Bunco: Stephanie Majdic

Most Naturals: Goldie Buckendorf

Other players: Eva Cauthorn, Linda Fuller, O’dell Fuller, Gail Heikkinen, Phyllis Bingham and Ann Lowe

Bridge

Aug. 16

1. Penny Kern

2. Carla Clevenger

Other players: Barb Walker and Susan Hehr

Aug. 19

1. Dianne Fenton

2. Charlene Miller

Other players: Carla Clevenger and Penny Kern

Aug. 22

1. Susan Hehr

2. Carla Clevenger

Other players Barb Walker and Penny Kern

Aug. 23

1. Dianne Fenton

2. Barb Walker

Other players: Sue Kearns and Carl Clevenger

