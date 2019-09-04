WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON DUPLICATE BRIDGE RESULTS
Aug. 21
1. Mary Pat Perkins and Lynn Zembrennen
2. Brent Costantino and Paul Costantino
3. Sue Kearns and Mary Lou Jessen
Other teams: Lois Zebre and Mary Jo Kershisnik, Diane Fenton and Carla Clevenger, Betty DuPape and Ann Strand-Budd, Alice Paul and Sheila Shrib and Carole and Steve Myska
Games are played at noon at the Saints Cyril and Methodist Parish Center. Zebre and Kearns are in charge of the games and welcome new players.
YOUNG AT HEART RESULTS
Pinochle
Aug. 22
1. Eunice Kiernan
2. Keith Shiflett
3. Betty DuPape
Other players: Jim Rafferty, Ann Strand-Budd, and Verla Saber
Aug. 29
1. Betty DuPape
2. Keith Shiflett
3. Ann Stand-Budd
Other players: Georgeen Harris, Jim Rafferty, Keith Shiflett and Anita Wall.
Hand and foot
Aug. 23
Table one winners: Beverly Routh and Marjene West
Table two winners: Darhl Simkin, Marcia Buddecke and Charlene Grissom
Table three winner: Sandra Wadsworth
Other players: Betty DuPape, Sue Henning, Gary Jensen, Sue Riggs, Linda Unger, Phyllis Johnson and Diane Nauman
Aug. 30
Table one winners: Marjene West and Darhl Simkin
Table two winners: Anita Wall
Table three winners: Gary Jensen and Charlene Grissom
Other players: Betty DuPape, Beverly Reed, Sue McGuire, Beverly Routh, Sandra Wadsworth and Mary Jo Kershisnik
Mexican train
Aug. 21
1. Darhl Simpkin
2. Bob McCaskill
3. Linda Merrell
Other players: Marjene West, Mary Lou Henderson and Marcia Buddecke
Aug. 28
1. Lowell Merrell
2. Bob McCaskill
3. Marilyn Bertoncelj
Other players: Mary Lou Henderson, Beverly Blackwell and Marcia Buddecke
GOLDEN HOUR SENIOR CENTER RESULTS
Pinochle
Aug. 19
1. Larry Majdic
2. Ann Lowe
3. Irene Kalivas
Other players James Baker, Debbie Leathers, Melba Liberty, Anne Vollmer, Cleone Haughey, Myrna Graham, Karen Malicoat, Goldie Buckendorf, Charlene Miller, Ellen Bernatis, Jean Kirby, Rob Kern, Stephanie Majdic, Gloria Culp, Kathy Tarter, Phylllis Bingham and Eva Wagner
Aug. 22
1. Gloria Culp
2. Jug Lowell
3. Kathy Tarter
Other players: James Baker, Myrna Graham, Ann Vollmer, Eva Wagner, Jean Kirby, Melba Liberty, Gay Tollefson, Larry Majdic, Sephanie Majdic, Charlene Miller, Cleone Haughey, Fred Linton and Irene Kalivas
Aug. 26
1. Jean Kirby
2. Larry Majdic
3. James Baker
Other players: Melba Liberty, Anne Vollmer, Karen Malicoat, Myrna Graham, Goldie Buckendorf, Cleone Haughey, Ellen Bernatis, Irene Kalivas, Pat Cywinski, Charlene Miller, Kathy Tarter, Rob Kern, Ann Lowe, Phyllis Bingham, Fred Linton and Gloria Culp
Bunco
Aug. 20
Most naturals: O’dell Fuller
Most wins: Ann Lowe
Other players: Gail Heikkinen, Gloria Culp, Goldie Buckendorf, Cleone Haughey, Linda Fuller, Eva Cauthorn and Phyllis Bingham
Aug. 27
Most Bunco: Stephanie Majdic
Most Naturals: Goldie Buckendorf
Other players: Eva Cauthorn, Linda Fuller, O’dell Fuller, Gail Heikkinen, Phyllis Bingham and Ann Lowe
Bridge
Aug. 16
1. Penny Kern
2. Carla Clevenger
Other players: Barb Walker and Susan Hehr
Aug. 19
1. Dianne Fenton
2. Charlene Miller
Other players: Carla Clevenger and Penny Kern
Aug. 22
1. Susan Hehr
2. Carla Clevenger
Other players Barb Walker and Penny Kern
Aug. 23
1. Dianne Fenton
2. Barb Walker
Other players: Sue Kearns and Carl Clevenger
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.