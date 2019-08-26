WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON DUPLICATE BRIDGE RESULTS
August 21
1. Mary Pat Perkins and Lynn Zembrennen
2. Brent Costantino and Paul Costantino
3. Sue Kearns and Mary Lou Jessen
Other teams included: Lois Zebre and Mary Jo Kershisnik, Diane Fenton and Carla Clevenger, Betty DuPape and Ann Strand-Budd, Alice Paul and Sheila Shrib and Carole and Steve Myska.
Games are played at noon at the Saints Cyril and Methodist Parish Center. Zebre and Kearns are in charge of the games and they welcome new players.
YOUNG AT HEART RESULTS
Pinochle
August 22
1. Eunice Kiernan
2. Keith Shiflett
3. Betty DuPape
Other players: Jim Rafferty, Ann Strand-Budd, and Verla Saber
Hand and Foot
August 23
Table one winners: Beverly Routh and Marjene West
Table two winners: Darhl Simkin, Marcia Buddecke and Charlene Grissom
Table three winner: Sandra Wadsworth
Other players:, Betty DuPape, , Sue Henning, Gary Jensen, Sue Riggs, Linda Unger, Phyllis Johnson and Diane Nauman
Mexican Train
August 21
1. Darhl Simpkin
2. Bob McCaskill
3. Linda Merrell
Other players: Marjene West, Mary Lou Henderson and Marcia Buddecke
GOLDEN HOUR SENIOR CENTER RESULTS
Bunco
August 20
Most Naturals: O'dell Fuller
Most Wins: Ann Lowe
Other Players: Gail Heikkinen, Gloria Culp, Goldie Buckendorf, Cleone Haughey, Linda Fuller, Eva Cauthorn and Phyllis Bingham
Pinochle
August 19
1. Larry Majdic
2. Ann Lowe
3. Irene Kalivas
Other players James Baker, Debbie Leathers, Melba Liberty, Anne Vollmer, Cleone Haughey, Myrna Graham, Karen Malicoat, Goldie Buckendorf, Charlene Miller, Ellen Bernatis, Jean Kirby, Rob Kern, Stephanie Majdic, Gloria Culp, Kathy Tarter, Phylllis Bingham and Eva Wagner
August 22
1. Gloria Culp
2. Jug Lowell
3. Kathy Tarter
Other players: James Baker, Myrna Graham, Ann Vollmer, Eva Wagner, Jean Kirby, Melba Liberty, Gay Tollefson, Larry Majdic, Sephanie Majdic, Charlene Miller, Cleone Haughey, Fred Linton and Irene Kalivas
