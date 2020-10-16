What are the responsibilities of the elected body you’re running for, and what is your role in it?
I am honored to be Wyoming’s lone representative in the U.S. House of Representatives. I serve as the third ranking member of the House Republican Conference and sit on both the House Armed Services Committee and Natural Resources Committee. I have a track record of championing free markets, restoring our liberties, securing our country, and defending our constitutional rights. I have worked with the President to cut burdensome red tape and onerous Obama-era regulations and to defend our constitutional rights. I have been a tireless advocate for Wyoming families and our key industries, including ag, energy and tourism, working to protect us from one-size fits all policy handed down from Washington, D.C. There are some in Congress who believe America should be a socialist nation. I will never let that happen, and I will work every day to stop those who want to take power away from individuals and give it to the federal government.
What are your priorities for your first 100 days in office?
We face a wide range of challenges from COVID’s public health and economic crises, to the assault on fossil fuels by those promoting the Green New Deal, to the rise of China and Russia as growing national security threats. We need to protect Wyoming families and our way of life, get the economy growing again, and ensure our men and women in uniform have the resources they need to defend all of us. We have seen great progress during the Trump administration on issues like de-regulation, protection of our Second Amendment rights and religious freedom. We need to work together to beat COVID and restore economic growth and security.
What is a mistake that you’ve learned from?
No answer provided.
What would you say to undecided voters?
Wyoming only has one seat in the U.S. House and we must ensure we have the strongest voice possible representing us. Our nation faces a number of critical challenges on both the domestic and international front that require congressional action in order to protect our country for future generations. In terms of work that needs to be done for Wyoming, I believe we need to continue pursuing policies that President Trump has championed that encourage de-regulation, economic growth, energy development, and more independence for the people of our state at home. Abroad, we need to continue to rebuild our military, crack down on malign actors like Iran, Russia, and China, and champion freedom by maintaining peace through strength.
After the election, how can the public help you succeed?
I speak regularly with local officials in Wyoming, my constituents, industry providers and leaders to keep me informed so I am best able to legislate. It’s very important to me that the people of Wyoming know I’m accessible and responsive to their needs, and I’m proud of how our office has been able to make good on those promises in the wake of this pandemic.
