Term: Four years with a two-term limit. The limit is one elected term if a person held the office of president for longer than two years (such as in the event of the resignation or death of a sitting president) and the limit applies even if the terms are not consecutive.
Duties: Head of the executive branch of U.S. government with all powers outlined in the United States Constitution. The vice president presides over the U.S. Senate.
Salary: $400,000 annually plus housing, transportation and office expenses.
Who can vote: All registered voters in the U.S. (but not U.S. citizens of U.S. territories like Puerto Rico). How many to vote for: One, along with the designated vice president.
Notes: Wyoming does not have a presidential primary. Political parties select their candidates through caucuses and conventions. In Wyoming a major party is defined as one receiving 10% of votes cast in a previous election; minority parties must have at least 2% of the vote. Party candidates below the 2% threshold must have a petition signed by 2% of the voters (4,025 signatures in 2020).
Two such successful candidates in Wyoming will be on the 2020 general election ballot in addition to the major party candidates. The filing fee is $200.
Names are listed in alphabetical order. The information is taken from the candidates’ websites.
Joseph R. Biden (Democrat, Delaware)
Contact website: https://joebiden.com
Biography: Born 1942 in Pennsylvania and moved to Delaware at 13. Educated Archmere Academy, University of Delaware and law degree from Syracuse University in 1968. Served in U.S Senate from Delaware from 1973-2009 and as vice president under Barack Obama from 2009 -2016. Running mate for vice president is Kamala Harris, former attorney general for California and U.S. senator from 2016 to present.
Jo Jorgensen (Libertarian, South Carolina)
Contact website: https://jo20.com
Biography: Born in Illinois in 1957 and earned degrees from Baylor University, Southern Methodist, and a Ph.D. from Clemson in industrial/organizational psychology. Lecturer since 2006 and also founder of her own business consulting firm. She was the Libertarian candidate for vice president in 1996. Her running mate for vice president is Jeremy “Spike” Cohen, a political talk show host.
Brock Pierce (Independent, Puerto Rico)
Contact website: www.brock.vote
Biography: Born in Minnesota in 1980, he worked as a child actor until age 18. Began a career as an entrepreneur in digital technology with an emphasis on digital currency, gaming and entertainment. Moved to San Juan, Puerto Rico, in 2018, and became a philanthropist after Hurricane Maria. His running mate for vice president is Karla Ballard, also an entrepreneur in the technology field.
Donald J. Trump (Republican, New York) incumbent
Contact website: https://donaldjtrump.com
Biography: Born in 1946 in New York (Queens). He was educated at a military academy, Fordham University two years, and earned B.Sc. in economics from Wharton School of Business. Real estate businessman and television personality prior to running for president in 2016. He is the 45th president of the U.S. Running mate is current Vice President Mike Pence, who served 12 years in the U.S. House of Representatives from Indiana, then governor of Indiana until joining Trump campaign in 2016.
For more information, including questions the League of Women Voters asked of the presidential candidates, visit VOTE411.org.
— From the League of Women Voters of Wyoming’s 2020 voters’ guide
