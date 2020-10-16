— What are the responsibilities of the elected body you’re running for, and what is your role in it?
The Wyoming House of Representatives along with the Wyoming Senate is the legislative branch of Wyoming state government. The duties include creating laws and establishing the state budget. They are responsible for establishing taxes and tax rates, setting levels of state spending, addressing public policy matters and voting to uphold or override the governor’s vetoes. As a member of this body I serve on several committees, vote on all bills put before the body and work with other members to carry out the constitutional mandates of the position.
— What are your priorities for your first 100 days in office?
In the first 100 days I expect we will be dealing with the budget shortfalls in the general budget and in the educational budget, addressing issues arising from COVID-19 and dealing with the issues brought to the body by the various committees.
— What is a mistake that you’ve learned from?
I’m not sure I could name just one mistake that I have learned from. I have found that mistakes provide great learning opportunities but if you approach the decision-making process by gathering all the information possible before you make the decision you can minimize your mistakes.
— What would you say to undecided voters?
I would tell undecided voters that this session of the Wyoming State Legislature will be one of the most challenging in our history. We are going to have to make some very difficult decisions that may not be popular with many people. We cannot cut our way out of the budget crisis we are facing and we must keep in mind that cuts have consequences. We are going to be forced to explore every possible revenue source available. I would hope the undecided voters will choose candidates who understand the budgeting process and are not afraid to make the difficult decisions that may have political consequences.
— After the election, how can the public help you succeed?
As politicians we rely on the collective wisdom of the people we represent to make sound decisions. Not everyone has the time to run for public office but hopefully they will take the time to stay informed on the key issues and let their legislators know their opinion. Mass mailing by special interest groups is not an effective way to communicate with your representative. Short, concise emails, text messages or phone calls that get to the crux of the issue quickly are much more effective
