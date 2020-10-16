U.S. Senate, Merav Ben-David, Democrat
-- What are the responsibilities of the elected body you're running for, and what is your role in it?
My primary responsibility and concern will always be the welfare of the people of Wyoming. As a senator, I will use every power at my disposal to advocate for Wyoming and Wyomingites. Specifically, I’ll do four things. First, I’ll write and advocate for legislation that helps Wyoming, i.e. bills that bring jobs and funds to our state. Second, I’ll make sure our government acts competently and with integrity by confirming only qualified nominees for important positions, and by holding government officials accountable. Third, my office will assist Wyomingites resolve problems with the government (helping folks with Medicare or Social Security issues, for example). Fourth, I will follow my oath of office to ensure that we protect and defend the Constitution and the people of the United States of America.
-- What are your priorities for your first 100 days in office?
Tens of thousands of Wyomingites lost their jobs and their health care over the past half year -- my first priority will be to pass bills like the HEROES Act that will help them get through the current crisis. As senator, I’ll also work to pass a federal jobs guarantee bill: we can hire Wyomingites for high-paying union jobs mining thorium and rare earth minerals, plugging abandoned oil wells, installing rural broadband, repairing roads, building wildlife overpasses, and installing rooftop solar, while also providing training for the jobs of the future. We’ll reduce unemployment, reclaim our landscapes, and modernize our infrastructure, all at the same time.
-- What is a mistake that you've learned from?
I used to think that facts could speak for themselves -- that politicians would acknowledge the facts and act in our long-term best interests. I was wrong. Our economy is changing -- we’ve known this for years -- and we’ve done far too little to bring new jobs and industries to our state. We keep kicking the can down the road. If we aren’t careful, we’ll kick it off a cliff.
What would you say to undecided voters?
I’d say two things.
First, I’m not your typical politician. I’m a scientist who makes decisions based on the facts, not based on what helps the Democratic or Republican Party. I don’t tune out those with whom I disagree -- I listen. And I don’t care about ideology -- I care about evidence. And that’s exactly what I’ll do when I get to the Senate.
Second, “economic diversification” isn’t just a campaign catch-phrase I use: I’ve got a real plan, and it comes in three stages: rescue, reimagine, and rebuild. Here’s what that means.
*Rescue*: In the immediate term, we need to do everything we can to help Wyomingites get through the economic and health effects of the COVID-19 crisis. This means passing the HEROES Act so that individuals and small businesses can continue to stay afloat. It also means getting more federal support for Wyoming specifically, to offset our state’s devastating revenue shortfall. This money will help keep our schools open, our hospitals running, and our state workers employed.
*Reimagine*: There’s so much untapped potential in our state’s mining sector, particularly in thorium, helium and rare earth elements. Let’s invest in these areas. At the same time, we can attract new innovative industries to Wyoming, like biotech and robotics. To do that, we need to invest more in K-12 education, and we need to help the University of Wyoming expand its already great programs.
*Rebuild*: Wyoming is breathtakingly beautiful, but our business landscape leaves some room for improvement. Here’s my plan to fix that: first, invest more in our infrastructure, so that we can expand our transportation and tourism sectors; second, improve rural broadband, so more folks can work from home; third, reform our healthcare system, so that rural communities, entrepreneurs, and those transitioning jobs don’t have to worry about accessing health care. As your senator, I’ll work to give Wyoming the resources to make these things happen.
-- After the election, how can the public help you succeed?
Stay in touch! The more involved you are, the better a senator I’ll be. Come to my town halls. Write me letters. Call my office. Contact me on social media. I’ll always want to know what’s on your mind. I’ll always listen, always advocate for you, always do everything I can to faithfully serve you. But you don’t need to wait until after the election! Feel free to email me today at contact@bendavid2020.com.
