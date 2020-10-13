SARATOGA — This new Saratoga Health Center will be located between Pine and Sage avenues facing South River Street. This property is located directly across the highway from Valley Foods. It is being built on the north end of the lot that used to contain the three buildings and yard storage area of the now defunct Platte Valley Ranch Supply. The feed store buildings were removed, and the lot cleared earlier this summer.
This new 5,842-square-foot, one-story building, will occupy less than half of the north end of this block. The balance of the block will be devoted to parking spaces on the southern half of the block as well as the driveway along the northeast portion to the lot.
This new clinic building is a modern L-shaped design. According to a Memorial Hospital of Carbon County press release, it will contain a clinical suite with six exam rooms and two medical procedure rooms. The diagnostic suite will house the laboratory, the blood draw area and the X-ray room. This building will also contain “a dedicated physical therapy suite offering exam rooms and a gym/exercise area.” This building will also have a large centrally located waiting room and reception area as well as a conference room.
Dr. Chris Williams, M.D., will be the resident physician at this new facility. “He will be joined by other providers on a rotating schedule, including but not limited to Patti Shue, Bob Keel and Jen Wany.” Physical therapists from Fremont Therapy will be using the physical therapy suite. This facility will also have a schedule for OB/GYN providers and general surgery.
The cost to build and furnish this new facility was not provided for this story. The outside appearance of the new building will match that of the recently finished Family Practice Clinic in Rawlins.
The parking lot will have two entry points — the first off Sage Avenue and the other off South River Street toward the north end of the block.
This new building has been designed and is being built by two Carbon County businesses. MOA Architecture of Rawlins designed this building, and it is being built by Shepard Construction Inc, also of Rawlins.
There has been considerable discussion in the Saratoga community and on-line about how this project was approved on the edge of a residential neighborhood without a public hearing. Questions were also being asked about how this could occur without it having to go before the Saratoga Planning Commission or the Saratoga Town Council.
There has even been a Go Fund Me page established to assist the homeowner of the only house that faces on this block of South River Street, Linda Smith, in objecting to this new construction.
