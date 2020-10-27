CARBON COUNTY -- Two years into the implementation of a school resource officer program in Carbon County School District No. 1, officials can see an obvious difference.
Such was the point made by Officer David Grenninger, the SRO for the district who has been in the position since CCSD1 made an agreement with the Rawlins Police Department two years ago.
During the district’s board meeting last week, Grenninger reported that calls have dropped across the district, which he credits to the education the SRO program has provided.
Calls from Rawlins High School have been cut almost in half, with Grenninger noting that by the same time last year, he’d received 55 calls to the school. This year, he’d only received 30 so far. He’d also received 16 calls from Rawlins Middle School by this time last year, but 12 so far this year.
“We are steadily decreasing our calls, which is huge for me, because that means I get to do a little bit more of what I wanted when I took over the SRO program, which was to be a resource for kids in the district,” Grenninger told the board. “I feel like I have had the opportunity, this year, to do that a lot better than I did last year.”
While most of Grenninger’s time is spent at the main district schools, he noted that will start spending more time in Baggs at the Little Snake River Valley School.
