RAWLINS — For some people, it’s just in their blood to be great at a certain trade.
For Jordan Thayer, 26, that thing is pool.
Thayer had no choice but to become an excellent pool player with his father, Monte, 55, and late grandfather Charlie Montoya preceding him, as they are two of the greatest pool players to come out of Rawlins.
“I never thought about how pool ties us together, but it’s a big part of our family,” Jordan said.
In fact, the sport even plays a part in his existent.
Jordan’s father first picked up a pool stick as a 13-year-old on an elk hunting trip in Jackson. But due to the lack of options at the time for non-adults to play in Rawlins, Monte would spend a long time off the table.
At 15 years old, the bowling alley he used as a sanctuary to play the game he was falling in love with, was turned into a bar, keeping him away from pool for four years.
When he finally came of age, Monte trudged through the doors of the place he formally played in town and noticed a flyer for a tournament held at the then Wyoming Bar.
It’d be the first competition of many.
“I told my friends, ‘I’m going to get in that,’” Monte recalled. “They said, ‘You’re going to go to the Wyoming Bar and get in a tournament?’ I said yeah, and I got into it, and ever since then I fell in love with playing pool.”
It was the first instance that Monte realized he was going to be special in the sport, and others did, too — including his future father-in-law.
Monte referenced Montoya as the best player in Rawlins at the time, and following the tournament, eager to learn about the game and get better, he followed Montoya and his band of poolers around, watching what they do.
“One night, I seen that they were going to be playing at the bowling alley bar, and for me, it was like I went there early to get a ringside seat,” he said. “I knew they were the best players in town and I wanted to watch them play.”
Monte watched and learned from Rawlins’ best that night, and before he could walk out of the door when the game was over, a friend of his who was playing stopped him from leaving because Montoya wanted to talk to him.
“I was intimidated by Charlie at this time and was like, ‘What does he want to ask me?’” Monte said laughing. “I was nervous and scared, and he asked me if I wanted to be a substitute for their team?”
The first Montoya-Thayer relationship would begin.
Monte didn’t always play, but he watched and got better with every match, picking up tricks of the trade.
But while the intimidation from their initial encounter had worn off and their friendship grew, “Chilling Charlie” would make a return in Monte’s life once he began to take a liking to his daughter, Andrea.
“My future wife, I met through him and we started dating — and not with his blessing,” Monte said. “When he first found out, he wasn’t happy about it, but he liked me a lot and we had kind of a heart-to-heart talking about things. From that, we ended up getting married, and we’re still married to this day.”
Monte had found the love of his life — but he still loved pool.
The two initially moved into a trailer; however, Monte bought a pool table for $500 before he even bought his first house.
“I put it in one of Charlie’s storages,” Monte said. “When we were looking for houses, my wife, of course, would look at the kitchen, dining room, and I’m looking for room for a pool table.”
It’d be the pool table that would bring Jordan into the family pastime.
“When he was born, I used to play a lot downstairs, obviously, so he’d get a pool stick, stand up on whatever he could find and try to hit balls the best he could,” Monte said.
It was love at first sight.
“About the average age kids start seeing over pool table,” Jordan said when he found his passion for the game.
He’d play nonstop and practice on that same table for years.
Monte and Montoya would teach the next Montoya-Thayer legacy to carry on the tradition, and Jordan would take it into his own hands to be even better. Jordan recalled one summer, he played 6-8 hours everyday working to be the best.
And that’s exactly what he’d become.
“We took him to the State Tournament one time,” Monte said. “He was just a little guy. Had a little bow tie, and a vest. Everybody at the State Tournament said how cute he was. He didn’t win that particular tournament, but I just remember they made an announcement and they said the next junior who makes a bank shot wins something or other.”
“And boom, right there, he fires in a bank shot. He was giving kids several years older than him tough matches. He was right there competing from a young age.”
But who he couldn’t give the challenge to was his father.
Monte said when Jordan felt good enough to beat him, he’d always challenge him on the pool table where it all started, but he’d never be able to beat him.
Even when he was a young kid, Monte didn’t care — he didn’t think it would help him get better.
It helped him get a lot better, good enough to finally beat his dad when he was 16.
“He beat me at a tournament in Riverton,” Monte reminisced. “We were at a tournament, we met in the preliminary bracket. I had to give him a spot because he was an A player and I was a AAA player. He beat me, and I could tell — he didn’t get crazy about it jumping or nothing like that — but I could see it was the monkey off of his back that I finally beat my dad.”
The weight was lifted instantly.
“I was relieved,” Jordan said.
Monte was not.
“I think I never minded losing a match more in my life,” he said.
That was the match that changed things between the two, but over the long tenure of Monte’s career and Jordan’s, which is still blooming, the accomplishments between the two are insurmountable.
Jordan has played around the entire state in tournaments, winning State juniors on multiple occasions, and peaking with a victory at a Rocky Mountain singles regional tournament last year.
Monte, playing for a longer period of time, has won regional and state tournaments on multiple occasions, moving up to be one of the highest-ranked players around at one point in time.
His fascinating career paired him against some of the best talent in this area, but it wasn’t until he took the job at Andy Billiard Cloth that he became a national treasure in pool.
Monte had a desirable job working for Williams Energy Service, but didn’t feel the love in his heart working for the company.
“The company was great, the people I worked with were great, but the job itself, I didn’t find nothing in getting gas out of the ground to heat America,” he said. “It was just impersonal.”
Having a background hosting local tournaments for the Rawlins Recreation Center and Carbon County Visitors Council, the company approached Monte and asked if he could host tournaments he had in the past down in Saratoga.
From there, the pool fanatic started a frenzy in Toga, putting on tournaments and eventually was offered a job. Andy Cloth wanted Monte on the team so bad, they offered to match his pay at Williams; however, following the offer, Williams gave everyone at the company raises, and it was an offer Monte couldn’t refuse, even though his passion was going to be working in pool.
Fortunately for Monte, Andy Cloth was willing to match that, too.
“I told him, and (my boss) said, ‘I’ll give you that raise,’” Monte said. “I said, ‘Seriously?’ and he said yeah. So, let’s do this. That following June, I started doing this.”
For the past six years, Monte has been doing nothing but breathing, eating and sleeping pool, traveling around the country for different competitions and events.
The player who was once known around the region is now known by some of the best players in the world.
Saratoga hosts the Wyoming Open, and thanks to Monte, some of the top-ranked players on the planet show up to the small town to compete.
Many of them know Monte personally.
“It’s just cool that they’ll call me and say, ‘What do you guys got going on?’ or ‘I’m coming through are there any tournaments?’; ‘I’m going to stop by, do you want to do something?’” he said. “It’s a cool feeling, ya know, to be on that level with these guys.”
Everything comes at a cost, and all that glitters isn’t gold.
Once his kids entered high school, Monte’s time playing pool had dwindled significantly. Now working for a company centered around the sport, he spends all time working, and never any playing.
For Monte, it’s hard because the pool guru still feels that he has a lot left in him.
Jordan also finds himself in the same predicament.
Overwhelmed by work, he doesn’t get to play as much as he’d like, and professional pool is not like other professional sports. The commitment and lifestyle is not for everyone.
“I’d like to say I can go as far as you can get, but it’s tough,” Jordan said. “A pool player is not like a basketball player. If you don’t win, you don’t get paid; you don’t eat. You gotta pretty much be able to live light until you get to that level.”
If he ever does feel that urge to try, his dad has all the faith in the world in him.
“Jordan’s got talent,” Monte said. “Right now, he doesn’t have the time, but if he did — because he should play — his potential’s off the charts.”
Whether Jordan takes the leap of faith and chases a professional career or just continues to enter tournaments when he can and dominate locals in bars, or his father ever gets a chance to relive his glory days and show that he’s still the man, Monte is just grateful for the relationship pool has made between he and his son, and the memories of his father-in-law that it has kept alive.
“Pool has been a huge part of my life,” he said. “Because it’s a huge part of my life, Jordan was born into it with the pool table, and it’s become a huge part of his life as well.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.