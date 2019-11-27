1A Six-Man East All-Conference

Shane McGraw, Sr. – H.E.M.

Conor McGraw, Sr. – H.E.M.

Brendon Reeves, Sr. – H.E.M.

Devon Grosstick, Jr. – H.E.M.

Jase Smith, Soph. – H.E.M.

Menphis Smith, Sr. – Saratoga

Teegan Love, Jr. – Saratoga

Noah Rimmer, Jr. – Saratoga

Offensive Player of the Year: Shane McGraw, H.E.M.

Defensive Player of the Year: Conor McGraw, H.E.M.

Coach of the Year: Zack Scott, H.E.M.

1A Six-Man West All-Conference

Wyatt Duncan, Sr. – LSRV

Tony Enriquez, Sr.– LSRV

Karter Evans, Sr. – LSRV

Oscar Herrera, Sr. – LSRV

Riggen Myers, Sr. – LSRV

Taylor Otte, Sr. – LSRV

Zander Risner, Soph. – LSRV

Player of the Year: Riggen Myers, LSRV

Coach of the Year: Jack Cobb, LSRV

Wyoming Super 25 Third Team

Dalton Peterson, Jr.- Encampment

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.