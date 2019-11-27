1A Six-Man East All-Conference
Shane McGraw, Sr. – H.E.M.
Conor McGraw, Sr. – H.E.M.
Brendon Reeves, Sr. – H.E.M.
Devon Grosstick, Jr. – H.E.M.
Jase Smith, Soph. – H.E.M.
Menphis Smith, Sr. – Saratoga
Teegan Love, Jr. – Saratoga
Noah Rimmer, Jr. – Saratoga
Offensive Player of the Year: Shane McGraw, H.E.M.
Defensive Player of the Year: Conor McGraw, H.E.M.
Coach of the Year: Zack Scott, H.E.M.
1A Six-Man West All-Conference
Wyatt Duncan, Sr. – LSRV
Tony Enriquez, Sr.– LSRV
Karter Evans, Sr. – LSRV
Oscar Herrera, Sr. – LSRV
Riggen Myers, Sr. – LSRV
Taylor Otte, Sr. – LSRV
Zander Risner, Soph. – LSRV
Player of the Year: Riggen Myers, LSRV
Coach of the Year: Jack Cobb, LSRV
Wyoming Super 25 Third Team
Dalton Peterson, Jr.- Encampment
