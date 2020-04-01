The 2020 basketball season is officially over as most of us know, and I am late getting these recognitions out because I was hanging onto the slightest sliver of hope that it wouldn’t be.
I love sports, and Carbon County, so it’s heartbreaking that these kiddos didn’t get to finish their seasons. For the seniors, this is especially sucky! But I digress...
Carbon County hoops lived up to the preseason hype and more. Multiple student-athletes came out of the post season with the title of All-Stater, some for the first time, and a handful receiving it for the second or third time.
Who knows how the Rawlins kids would have fared, but since we’ll never know, I will say that I think that based on how regionals went, they would have cleaned house, and brought more hardware back to Carbon County.
Hopefully, as the county observes physical distancing, we aren’t socially distant in celebrating the hard work of these athletes and wishing best of luck in the next step for the seniors.
Let’s get ‘em next year! Hopefully...
ALL-CONFERENCE
1A Southwest girls: Lizzi James (ENC), Kyra Corson (LSRV), Sami Moon (LSRV), Hannah Sixkiller (LSRV), Taylor Bennett (TOGA), Whitney Bennett (TOGA)
1A Southwest boys: Dayne Anderson (ENC), Koye Gilbert (ENC), Dalton Peterson (ENC), Reid Schroeder (ENC), Riggen Myers (LSRV), Gavin Bartlett (TOGA), Noah Rimmer (TOGA), Teegan Love (TOGA), Conference Player of the Year: Dalton Peterson (ENC)
1A Southeast girls: Amy Campbell (HEM), Taylar Scott (HEM)
Conference player of the year: Amy Campbell (HEM)
1A Southeast boys: Devon Grosstick (HEM), Conor McGraw (HEM), Shane McGraw (HEM), Brendan Reeves (HEM)
3A East girls: McKenzie Earl (RAW), Jordan Jerome (RAW), Brooke Palmer (RAW)
3A East boys: Mitchell Allard (RAW), Ashton Barto (RAW), Ryan Flack (RAW)
