WHEATLAND – There just isn’t enough space in a newspaper to keep reminding readers that these two brothers are freshmen.
That’s right, freshmen.
The Rawlins Times is, of course, referring to Grant and Grady Bartlett, two young Saratoga Cross Country runners now flirting with breaking the 17-minute mark.
Brother Grant, for example, notched an unworldly 17:00.70 to take the championship crown at the Bulldog Invitational on Friday in Wheatland. Brother Grady, meanwhile, still managed to nab a third-place finish at 17:11.70.
That’s in boys’ pool of 46 runners. Of those competitors, mind you, just 12 are freshmen.
For the rest of Sartoga’s male athletes, they too fared relatively well.
Senior Jarom Herring took 13th at 18:55.60; senior Joey Gonzales finished 22nd at 19:25.10; sophomore Kelton Johnson nabbed 32nd at 20:55; Calvin Condict took 33rd at 20:59.70; and Brayden Barkhurst collected 37th at 21:17.70.
As a team, Saratoga’s boys took third place overall, with an average time of 18:41.
Then there’s Sydney Thorvaldson, a Rawlins junior and one of the best runners in the country. She has yet to take anything but top honors this entire year.
Unsurprisingly, the two-time state champion phenom took first at the Bulldog Invite, ending the race at 17:13.70.
Not far behind, freshman teammate Harris Tanner ended seventh the pool of 36 runners at 20:56.00, while junior Mylee Tanner nabbed 11th at 21:51.50.
Meanwhile, Outlaws freshman Ryann Smith took 20th at 23:14.40; junior Rebekah Hinman nabbed 23rd at 23:24.20; and sophomore Keona Herrera took 30th at 24:51.30.
As a team, Rawlins girls took second at a 31:19 average.
For Saratoga girls, junior Amber Stubbs placed 22nd at 23:21.50, while junior teammate Kaitly Campbell took 29th at 24:43.20.
Lastly, Rawlins male runners ended the race with some respectable finishes.
Junior Caleb Johansson took fifth place overall with a 17:44.60.
Taking 15th, Outlaws junior Nathan Schweisberger finished at 19:05.60; freshman Lorenzo Johnson took 19th at 19:12.50; senior Kyle Monson finished 20th at 19:21.20; senior Joe Fox took 26th at 19:27.30; sophomore Austin Perry took 27th at 19:43.00; and sophomore Jarron Mascarenas took 29th at 20:09.40.
As a team, Rawlins’ boys took 4th at an 18:58 average. Cheyenne East won the boys’ division at an average of 18:31, while East also won the girls’ division, this time at a 21:23 average.
Next up, Saratoga and Rawlins get set to participate in the Cheyenne Invite on Friday.
