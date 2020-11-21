Toronto Raptors guard Fred VanVleet looks to pass the ball during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Brooklyn Nets in New York on Jan. 4. VanVleet agreed Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, to a four-year, $85 million contract to remain with the Toronto Raptors, a person with direct knowledge of the discussions told The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the contract remains unsigned.