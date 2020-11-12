These are 2019 and 2020 file photos showing, from left, Aliyah Boston, Dana Evans, Rhyne Howard, Aari McDonald and Michaela Onyenwere. Rhyne Howard is rewriting the record books at Kentucky and she's only a junior. Now the Wildcats star is the first player from the school to be honored as a preseason All-American by The Associated Press. Howard was a unanimous choice from the 30-member national media panel Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020. She was joined on the five-person team by sophomore Aliyah Boston of South Carolina, who was also a unanimous pick. Seniors Dana Evans of Louisville, Aari McDonald of Arizona and Michaela Onyenwere of UCLA.