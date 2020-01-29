HANNA – The Hanna-Elk Mountain-Medicine Bow Lady Miners were one of two unbeaten teams left in girls basketball heading into Tuesday’s matchup against the Rock River Lady Longhorns.
Intensity is usually the theme when these two schools meet. Rock River, in Albany County, is 38.5 miles away from Hanna, and 18 miles from Medicine Bow, which in almost all Wyoming classes (especially 1A) is a “cross-town rival.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.