Having trouble with logging in or registering on the new system? Click here
Rawlins senior Jordan Jerome plays defense during the last regular season game of her high school career during Friday’s game against Torrington. The Lady Outlaws get set to take on Buffalo on Thursday in Newcastle.
RAWLINS – Rawlins girls didn’t exactly finish the regular season on the high note they wanted, but then again there’s a good reason why Torrington has been a thorn in the 3A Southeast Conference all season.
On Friday, the girls from Rawlins tried their best to best the Lady Trailblazers for the second time this season, but that goal just did not come to fruition. The Lady Outlaws (11-10, 5-1) lost to Torrington 58-45.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.