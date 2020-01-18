HANNA – The Miners hosted the Rawlins JV team on Tuesday. HEM hadn’t played since a loss in Cheyenne against Cheyenne East’s JV squad on Jan. 7. It was evident the Miners didn’t want the same outcome, as they came out running. This game started fast-paced and stayed that way through all four quarters.
HEM’s Conor McGraw led the intensity, finishing the game with 15 points and 4 steals. Rawlins wouldn’t go down easy, as the young Outlaws ran with some of the fastest track athletes in the state. Sophomore JC Ice led his team in scoring with 12 points, followed closely by Lorenzo Johnson’s 11.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.