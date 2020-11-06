A security guard wearing a face mask stands near a basketball arena inside the NBA bubble at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex in Lake Buena Vista, Florida, on July 29. The NBA had teams in the bubble for three months. The NHL playoff bubble lasted 65 days from the time teams arrived in Toronto and Edmonton, Alberta, until Tampa Bay won the Stanley Cup. Officials from both leagues beamed that mask, distancing and other protocols were still being followed strictly on the final day.