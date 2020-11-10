LARAMIE – The University of Wyoming Athletics Department announced Tuesday that the Cowgirl women's basketball and volleyball programs will be paused of activity.
One student-athlete tested positive for volleyball and one staff member tested positive for women’s basketball. Due to close contact of team members during practices, UW Athletics has issued the pause in activity for both programs even though the number of individuals testing positive did not meet the threshold for University of Wyoming policies to take action
Members of both programs are currently under quarantine.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.