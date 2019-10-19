RAWLINS – He has some sort of unteachable knack for plucking twirling pigskins out of thin air with wizard-like precision.
Wyoming high school secondaries gun for him every time his cleats touch the field.
Even under all the duress and defensive aggravation, so far this season, he’s accounted for at least 700 all-purpose yards and almost a half dozen touchdown catches.
This is likely why John Reiners, head coach for Black Hills State University, in Spearfish, So. Dak., offered on Tuesday for Rawlins senior Connor Mendez, an agile, 5’8” Outlaws All-Conference, All-State candidate receiver the chance to play DII football for the Yellow Jackets.
“I was pretty excited,” Mendez said of receiving the news.
According to Mendez, he’d first attended camp in Spearfish earlier in the summer. Coach Reiners liked what he’d seen, and Mendez has been in contact with the DII program ever since.
Unfortunately, every Wyoming high school program, from Worland to Gillette, knows that when Outlaws starting quarterback Quentin Romero doesn’t hand the ball off to star running back Kadin Forney, there’s a distinct chance it’s sailing to Mendez.
It’s like he has a permanent X marked on his back.
“It sucks because (defenders) know every play I’m getting the ball,” Mendez said. “I know I have a few players watching me every play. I know the coaches are always keyed in on me, which sucks because it kind of takes away from getting the ball a little bit more than I like to.”
“But it’s also a good thing, because it leaves other players on the team to maybe get the opportunities,” he added.
When Romero’s strong arm does wind up, the process is relatively simple. Mendez uses his unmatched speed to dart down the sidelines, into the deep zone, only to baffle corners and safeties when he somehow manages to find the ball whizzing through a forest of human limbs.
“There’s not much that goes through my head, it’s just always about where the ball will be and where I can catch it, where it’s going to land,” Mendez said. “That’s all I think about is, how far or how close it is. So I just put myself in that position and everything just happens.”
As for Rawlins’ season, the Outlaws started out great. Mendez wracked up the catches, Romero’s arm, which saw zero action last season due to injury, remained effective, and Forney crunched into D-lines like a bulldozer.
Meanwhile, with the likes of linemen Kie Foster and Evann Trevathann, as well as Allen Ferrales in the secondary, Outlaws defenders have so far quelled the likes of Lyman, Evanston, Green River.
Oh yeah, Mendez is also one of the Outlaws’ leading tacklers, by the way.
But, again, teams have caught on to Outlaws head coach Clayton McSpadden’s offensive game plan; partly because it’s just so hard not to throw it to someone who’s arguably one of the best high school receivers in the Cowboy State.
It was during the win against Evanston, in fact, that McSpadden almost had a heart attack when Mendez nabbed a great catch but in the process suffered a major leg cramp.
“(Mendez) went down like his dang back was broken and I was freaking out going over the sideline,” McSpadden told the Times right after the game. “He’s cramping, so I hit him in the head and told him never to scare me like that again. But that’s something I expect.”
Looking forward, with the season closing out, Mendez says his team is still well in the hunt for a playoff spot.
“Based on our talent, we’re already a little confident coming into the games just because we’re able to stick with any team there is,” Mendez said. “It’s just about putting together a full game so we’re we’re always pretty confident. It’s just focussing on putting the whole game together, and then that’s what will lead us to victory.”
Although Mendez hasn’t accepted the offer – he does other college teams looking at him – he says he intends on studying physical therapy.
