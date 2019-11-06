HEM volleyball qualifiesWHEATLAND – Hanna-Elk Mountain-Medicine Bow volleyball nabbed third place at the 1A East regionals from this past weekend in Wheatland, qualifying them for the opening state championship round tomorrow in Casper.
On Friday, the Miners first defeated Arvada-Clearmont, 3-0: 25-17, 25-12, 25-17. Later in the day, however, HEM would lose 3-0 to Upton: 25-20, 26-24, 25-21.
On Saturday, HEM would narrowly escape with a 3-2 win against Rock River: 3-2: 25-17, 23-25, 25-15, 25-27, 15-3, which kept their state hopes alive. The Miners would then best Lingle-Ft. Laramie 3-0: 25-16, 25-18, 25-10, which punched their ticket to state.
The Miners now get set for a county rival showdown against Saratoga 4:30 p.m. on Thursday at the Casper Events Center.
Saratoga prepares for state
RIVERTON – The Saratoga Panthers have quite the game ahead of them as they prepare to take on HEM volleyball in the first round of the 1A state championship tournament.
Following this weekend, the Panthers finished second place in 1A West regionals, losing the championship game 3-0 to Cokeville: 3-0: 25-11, 25-23, 25-10.
To start regional play, Saratoga defeated Dubois, 3-0: 25-7, 25-8, 25-17. Later in the day, they bested Saratoga Meeteetse, 3-2: 14-25, 25-17, 18-25, 25-18 before they would lose to Cokeville on Saturday.
The Panthers’ matchup with HEM takes place at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday at the Casper Events Center.
Casper to see Little Snake River ValleyRIVERTON – Little Snake River Valley took third place to conclude the 1A West regional tourney from this past weekend in Riverton.
Third bronze came by way of the skin of their teeth, as they nabbed a 3-2 win over Meeteetse: 27-25, 19-25, 28-26, 12-25, 15-13.
On Friday, they started the tourney with a 3-0 win over St. Stephens: 25-6, 25-7, 25-15, before recording a 3-0 win against Burlington: 25-17, 25-20, 25-17.
The Rattlers’ only foul-up came by way of 3-0 loss to Cokeville: 25-9, 25-14, 25-18. The next day, LSRV went on to the third-place game by beating Encampment 3-0: 25-15, 25-13, 25-18.
Now, LSRV gets set to face Hulett 6 p.m. on Thursday at the Casper Events Center.
Encampment falls shy of state appearanceRIVERTON – Encampment volleyball came up just shy of a state championship tourney berth.
On Saturday, the Tigers’ 3-0 loss to LSRV – 25-15, 25-13, 25-18 – eliminated them from contention.
After recording a round-opening loss to Meeteetse, 3-0: 25-11, 25-19, 25-15, the Tigers picked up a 3-0 win over Dubois: 25-18, 25-19, 25-17.
Playoff footballBAGGS – After picking up a dominating 59-0 win over Hulett in the opening round of 1A six-man football quarter finals on Friday at home, Little Snake River football prepares to take on Hulett in the semifinals.
The game is slated for 1 p.m. on Saturday in Baggs.
HANNA – A 73-36 win over Meeteeste on Friday boosted Hanna-Elk Mountain-Medicine Bow football to a 1A six-man semifinal.
The Miners get set to host Lingle-Ft. Laramie at 1 p.m. on Friday in Hanna.
