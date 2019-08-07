RAWLINS – Doin’ a little horsin’ around on Sunday night were participants in the Carbon County Fair Ranch Rodeo.
Here is a list of the top winners:
n First place went to The Avengers Team – James Sewell, Iain Davis, Wade Printz and TC Kenyon.
n Second place went to The Super Punchers – Jace Berger, Burris Berger (age12), Hadley Berger and Kirby Berger.
n Third place went to The Silver Spur Walden (CO) Team – Colton Miller, Duncan Anderson, Ryan Miller, Allen Jenkins and Nate Milek.
