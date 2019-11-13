CASPER – Out of the five schools in Carbon county, four of them represented the county in Championship tournament play. All would do a good job showing the Cowboy state that Carbon county has some special athletes.
Rawlins
Rawlins would best Mountain View 3-1, Pinedale 3-2, and take the championship match 3-0 against Worland. All season there has been a buzz around Carbon county towns regarding this Lady Outlaws team. One would be hard pressed to find a town in our area who isn’t excited to congratulate Rawlins and the Lady Outlaws for becoming state champions.
Saratoga
The Lady Panthers made the Platte Valley proud taking down county foe HEM 3-1, then Upton 3-0, putting them in the championship match against defending champ Cokeville. Saratoga would fight tooth and nail, but lose 3-0 in what was very close sets. 25-19, 25-20, 25-22. Congratulations to the Lady Panthers on a second place finish.
LSRV
Little Snake River Valley has a lot to be proud of as their Lady Rattlers would defeat Hulett 3-2 in a nail-biter, then show tremendous effort as they fell to champions Cokeville 3-0. In the consolation semifinals LSRV lost close matches to Meeteetse. The Lady Rattlers will no doubt come out strong next season.
HEM
The Lady Miners came out this season with high hopes after a second-place finish last year, but couldn’t get traction in the state tournament. The Lady Miners fell to Saratoga 3-1 and went to the consolation bracket, where they faced a tough Meeteetse team. The Lady Longhorns were able to hold off the Miners in a close match to win 3-1. The Lady Miners won’t lose any girls to graduation, and will again look to make a run.
Encampment
The Lady Tigers will be a threat next year also, as they’ll return the full roster.
Let’s congratulate our county seniors who have represented our towns so well!
Rawlins: Skylaar Young, Hailee Rose, Jordan Jerome
Saratoga: Taylor Bennett, Jenna Dew, Aubrey Berger, Makiya Johnson, Kylee Conseen
LSRV: Samantha Moon, Emalee Jones, Kyra Corson
