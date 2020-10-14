Cris "Cyborg" Justino celebrates after defending her featherweight title against Yana Kunitskaya in the first round of a mixed martial arts bout at UFC 222 in Las Vegas on March 3, 2018. Justino takes on Australia’s Arlene Blencowe (13-7) in the featherweight title fight on Thursday, Oct. 15, at Bellator 249 from Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut.