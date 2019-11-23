Here we are now gearing up for the long haul of winter. Anybody who has lived in Wyoming for six minutes knows the extreme winter weather we encounter here in the Cowboy state. The temptation is to find somewhere warm, and hibernate. I was thinking about this as the freeway was closed yet again this year, that we’re only getting started with winter.
Fall sports have wrapped up, and winter sports are getting ready to start. My hope is to see the success Carbon County saw in the fall, carry over into winter. We are blessed to live where we do, even if it’s a frozen tundra for half the year. Our small schools provide the opportunity for all kids to participate in sports or other activities. Winter sports are the perfect opportunity for the youth to stay active while outside is uninhabitable.
I was always told growing up that I had to play something. I didn’t fully realize why they said that until I became a dad. Kids need to run! They really do. Now, that doesn’t mean it has to be in an organized sport, but organized sports seem to provide a simple platform for them to “run.” Now that we have so much instant access to information, I decided to read up a little on the benefits of school sports. What I found was countless articles and studies of positive effects of being on a school team. There was so much, that it was hard to boil it down. There seemed to be a general consensus though, so here is a small list of those benefits.
Representing the community – Playing for the hometown team can help bring a community closer together.
Exercise – Countless studies are showing the negative results of hours and hours of television, and video games.
Keeping up on grades – Having GPA requirement to participate keeps students focused on their studies, and also discourages them from missing school.
Perseverance – The struggles of learning a new sport can be a healthy process, as the athlete learns patience and practice.
Team work – Being part of a team is an everyday reality. The transition from school sports to the work field is almost seamless. Being able to communicate, cooperate, and sometimes compromise are all skills that are used by almost every adult.
Mentorship – As an athlete gets better at a sport, they start to become leaders and teachers, whether it’s coming alongside teammates or coaching upper younger kids. The young kids are always looking up to the older kids, so the opportunity to invest in those kids benefits both.
Time management – Being an athlete requires time management and responsibility. Organized sports sets a schedule that the athlete is required to balance with their day (homework, chores, fun, downtime).
Confidence – The confidence acquired through sports is priceless. Setting goals and seeing the results of the hard work can be very rewarding. Knowing that having a work ethic will have fruit playing games will rollover into life.
Fun – How can we forget FUN! Playing games with friends has to one of life’s treasures. Interacting with others, laughing, pushing our physical limits, getting stronger. I don’t think I’ve seen a sport that wasn’t fun in its own right.
In conclusion, let’s encourage our students to get out and participate. Do some more digging for yourself, the research and stats are a blast to go through. Cherish your time that was spent playing sports, and get out and play when you can. Looking back I am very thankful that my parents put me in sports. The friendships from sports are proving to be life long, from my youth to interacting with other sports parents today. Finally, go watch the kids as often as you can. Go cheer them on, pick them up when they lose, dust their butt when they fall, reminisce about the accomplishments and funny stuff.
Don’t hibernate, get out and participate.
