WHEATLAND — Taking first in three events, Rawlins High School Track and Field senior Larenzo Ebell lead the Outlaws to a second-place finish at the Wheatland Invitational Wednesday.
Ebell took first in the 100- and 200-meter dashes, and stepped out of his normal element, winning the long jump.
One of the most illustrious sprinters in class 3A, the senior notched the 100 with a 11.44, and followed up with a 23.43 to take the 200. Long jump is where Ebell changed the stigma, launching 19’9.50” through the air. Freshman Jason Mascarenas took fourth in the 200 with a 24.76.
Sophomore Sydney Thorvaldson did what she does best, cruising to easy first-place wins for the Lady Outlaws in the 1600- (5:01.42) and 3200-meter (10:48.00) runs. Sophomore Rebekah Hinman followed behind Thorvaldson in second-place in the 3200 at 14:49.88 and fifth in the mile at 6:35.21. Senior Makaylah Berkovitz chipped in a fourth-place finish in the two-mile at 16:00.32.
The Outlaw sophomores dominated the 800-meter run, with Caleb Johansson taking third-place with a 2:24.63 . Nathan Schweisberg followed up with a 2:32.55, and freshman Teric Ledwell followed closely behind in sixth at 2:33.07. Johansson also led the charge in the 3200 with a 11:43.07, finishing second, that Schweisberger followed right behind with at a 11:43.60. Erik Miller cleaned up with a seventh-place 13:23.42.
The sophomores continued to dominate with Mario Guerrero adding points to their score with a 46.51 in the 300-meter hurdles, placing third, and fifth in the 110-meter hurdles at 18.10. Sophomore Blane Mathill followed behind in the 300 with a 48.41.
Mathill also popped out a 35’9.00” triple jump, taking fifth in the event.
Second-place finishes in the 4x400- and 4x800-meter relays, a fifth-place throw by junior Kenny Raymond and discus and seventh- and eighth-place runs by sophomores Mitchell Allard and Nicolis Williams in the 400-meter dash and 1600-meter run respectively, helped Rawlins tally 116.5 team points. The Outlaws fell shy of first place to Torrington High School by 1.5 points.
The Lady Outlaws took fourth at 78 points. Douglas High School’s 146.5 points came out on top.
With Thorvaldson and Hinman taking control in the distance events, points were acquired in all three sprints.
Sophomore Zoe Law took the highest placing in the 400 at 1:08.08, and also placed second in the 200 with a 29.07 sprint. Senior Olyvia Pacheco found herself behind Law in the 200 with a 29.30 for the last points of the event. She fell to seventh at 14.15 in the 100 behind classmate Taylor Potratz, who found herself ahead two spots with a 14.05.
Potratz led the Lady Outlaws’ three placings in the 300 hurdles with a fourth-place, 58.50 finish. Freshmen Ella Eco and Kelsey Duff took seventh (1:03.98) and eighth (1:08.25) respectively.
In the field the Lady Outlaws found the most success in the jumps with Carlee Scheel finding her way to sixth-place in high jump at 4’4”, and Pacheco with another eighth at 4’2”. Sophomore Maddi Wright’s 13’6.75” long jump brought home the final points for RHS at seventh-place.
Track and field is a sport that keeps teams bouncing around the state, but for the Outlaws, they won’t have to next weekend.
Rawlins hosts the Rawlins Invite Friday at 11 a.m.
