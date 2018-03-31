ETHETE — Carbon County athletes took the time to kick their feet up this week and get some time away from their respective sports during spring break — well, most of them at least.
While many were enjoying vacations and time away from school sporting events, Encampment High School track and field was still going and competed at the Wyoming Indian Invitational on Thursday.
Encampment only had eight athletes compete, but they excelled in every event they were in.
The boys only entered senior Wyatt Cox, sophomore Jarom Herring and freshman Dalton Peterson, who all contributed points to the Tigers’ fourth-place finish.
Cox made the biggest contribution, placing in the top three in three events. The senior, who is more known for throwing, fell into his normal role being the top thrower in the discus (119’9.00”) and taking the runner-up spot in the shot put (41’11.50”), but Cox found his way to the starting blocks and blazed the track. He finished third in the 100-meter dash with an 11.60 finish.
Peterson finished behind Cox in the 100 with a 12.84, taking eighth, and brought in big points for the Tigers, taking second in the discus (99’7.00”).
The Tigers’ remaining points came from sophomore Jarom Herring, who took first in both of his events.
Herring brought in his first victory in the 800-meter run in 2:21.43, then returned back to the track for a first place 1,600-meter run, finishing in 5:10.23. But Herring wasn’t the only Encampment runner to get a first-place finish in the mile.
The Lady Tigers only individual runner in the meet, freshman Amber Stubbs, won the mile in 6:27.66.
Encampment won the 1,600-meter sprint medley relay (5:11.11), but the Lady Tigers matched their male counterparts’ fourth-place finish, primarily in the throwing events.
Junior Noelle Peterson and senior Cheyanne Jordan took first and second in both throwing events, respectively. Peterson threw a 98’1.00” in the discus and took the shot put with a 33’7.00” throw.
Jordan fell behind Peterson by an inch in the shot put with a 33’6.00” throw and took second in the discus with a 90’9.00” throw.
The pair was joined by senior Rachel Stubbs, who took fifth in the discus (77’7.00”) and seventh in the shot put (25’5.00”).
Freshman Grace Tieszen brought in the last of the Lady Tigers’ points with a 28’5.00” jump in the triple jump, landing second.
With spring break ending this weekend, Encampment will have all of its athletes back and competing in their next meet.
The Tigers and Lady Tigers will compete in the Guernsey Viking Invitational at 11 a.m. April 7 at Guernsey.
