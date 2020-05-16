CARBON COUNTY – The 2019-2020 Jake Clark County Athlete of the Year award recipients are now official.
Senior Jordan Jerome of Rawlins High School was named female athlete of the year, while seniors Shane and Conor McGraw of Hanna-Elk Mountain-Medicine Bow High School shared the male honor.
Jerome is also a Milward Simpson award nominee, which is a statewide recognition presented to the "outstanding male and female high school senior in Wyoming," according to the Wyoming High School Activities Association website.
The Rawlins Times would like to congratulate all three of these athletes, who've gone above and beyond to achieve success both on and off the playing field.
JORDAN JEROME, RAWLINS HIGH SCHOOL
VOLLEYBALL 2016-2019
Accomplishments include: varsity letter; varsity starter; Honorable Mention, All Conference 2016; All-Conference 2017-2019; All-State 2017-2019; Carbon County Athlete of the Week 2018; school record for hitting efficiency 2018; 3A East Player of the Year 2019; 2020 All-Star game.
BASKETBALL 2016-2020
Accomplishments include: varsity letter; varsity starter 2019-2020; All-Conference 2020
SOCCER 2017-2019
Accomplishments include: varsity letter; varsity starter; Honorable Mention All-Conference 2017; All-Conference 2018; All-State 2019; Carbon County Spring Athlete of the Week 2019.
ATHLETIC SUMMARY
Throughout her four-year high school career, Jerome obtained the following: 11 varsity letters; 2 Honorable Mention All-Conference; 4 All-Conference; 4 All-State; 1st place Regional Volleyball; 2nd place Regional Volleyball; 2nd Place Regional Basketball; 4th place State Volleyball; 2nd place state volleyball; 1st place State Volleyball Championship.
CONOR MCGRAW, HEM JR/SR HIGH SCHOOL
Hello, my name is Conor McGraw. I was born in Fort Collins, Colorado and lived on a ranch outside of Wellington, Colorado until I was five. My family then moved to a ranch near Medicine Bow, Wyoming. I started preschool in Hanna and later moved into Hanna during elementary school. I will graduate this May from HEM Jr/Sr High School. While in school I have been active in sports and have also been a part of the National Honor Society, Student Council, and participated in band. Starting this fall I will major in art at Black Hills State University in South Dakota. I was fortunate enough to receive a scholarship for track and football.
AWARDS AND ACCOMPLISHMENTS
All Conference: 11 Times – Football 4 – Basketball 4 – Track 3 (no season my senior year). All State: 13 Times – Football 3 – Basketball 3 – Track 7. State Champion: 3 Times – 200 Meters (1) – 110 Meter Hurdles (1) – 300 Meter Hurdles (1). Football: 6-Man Wyoming Defensive Player of the Year – Conference Defensive (2) and Offensive Player of the Year. Track: Conference Athlete of the Year – Sophomore and Junior Years Academics: National Honor Society – 3.81 G.P.A.
YEARLY BREAKDOWN
FRESHMAN YEAR
Football: All Conference – Qualified for the state playoffs. Basketball: All Conference – All State - Qualified for the state tournament. Track: All Conference – Placed in Three event at the State Track Meet.
SOPHOMORE YEAR
Football: All Conference - All State - Qualified for the state playoffs. Basketball: All Conference - Qualified for the state tournament. Track: All Conference - All State 4x - State Champion in the 200 Meters. State Runner Up 100 Meters – 110 Hurdles – 300 Hurdles.
JUNIOR YEAR
Football: All Conference - All State - Qualified for the state playoffs. Conference Offensive and Defensive Player of the Year Basketball: All Conference - All State - Qualified for the state tournament. Track: All Conference - All State 3x - State Champion in the 110 and 300 Hurdles. State Runner Up in the 100 Meters.
SENIOR YEAR
Football: All Conference - All State. Wyoming Defensive Player of the Year.
State Runner Up in 6-Man. Conference Defensive Player of the Year. Basketball: All Conference – All State - Qualified for the state tournament. Track: No season in the State of Wyoming due to Covid-19.
SHANE MCGRAW, HEM JR/SR HIGH SCHOOL
Hello, my name is Shane McGraw. I was born in Fort Collins, Colorado and lived on a ranch outside of Wellington, Colorado until I was five. My family then moved to a ranch near Medicine Bow, Wyoming. I started preschool in Hanna and later moved into Hanna during elementary school. I will graduate this May from HEM Jr/Sr High School. While in school I have been active in sports and have also been a part of the National Honor Society and the Student Council. Starting this fall I will major in psychology at Black Hills State University in South Dakota. I was fortunate enough to receive a scholarship for track and football.
AWARDS AND ACCOMPLISHMENTS
All Conference: 11 Times - Football 4 - Basketball 4 – Track 3 (no season my senior year). All State: 9 Times - Football 2 - Basketball 1 - Track 6. State Champion: 5 Times - 400 Meters (3) - 800 Meters (2). Football: 6-Man Wyoming Offensive Player of the Year - Senior Year. Basketball: Conference Athlete of the Year - Sophomore Year. Track: Conference Athlete of the Year - Freshman and Junior Years. Academics: National Honor Society - 3.66 G.P.A.
YEARLY BREAKDOWN
FRESHMAN YEAR
Football: All Conference - Qualified for the state playoffs.Basketball: All Conference-Qualified for the state tournament. Track: All Conference - All State 2x. Track Athlete of the Year, State Champion in the 400 and 800.
SOPHOMORE YEAR
Football: All Conference - qualified for the state playoffs. Basketball: All Conference – All State, Basketball Player of the Year. Qualified for the state tournament. Track: All Conference - All State 1x. State Champion In the 400.
JUNIOR YEAR
Football: All Conference - All State. Qualified for the state playoffs. Basketball: All Conference - Qualified for the state tournament. Track: All Conference- All State 3x. Track Athlete of the Year. State Champion in the 400 and 800 and State Runner Up In the 200.
SENIOR YEAR
Football: All Conference - All State, Offensive Player of the Year, State Runner Up in 6-Man. Basketball: All Conference - Qualified for the state tournament. Track: No season in the State of Wyoming due to Covid-19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.