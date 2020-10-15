Utah head coach Kyle Whittingham looks on before the start of their NCAA college football game against Colorado in Salt Lake City on Nov. 30, 2019. The return of football isn't likely to make much of a dent in the losses athletic departments across the Pac-12 will ultimately incur because of the coronavirus pandemic. Faced with dramatic budget shortfalls, most schools in the league have already resorted to layoffs, furloughs, and cutting some sports entirely. At Utah, football coach Kyle Whittingham and men's basketball coach Larry Krystkowiak both took salary cuts to help offset up to $60 million in projected losses.