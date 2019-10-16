RAWLINS – Outlaws senior running back Kadin Forney did it again.
Having broken the 100-yard mark pretty much every game since late August, it was no surprise he ended Friday’s 28-7 homecoming loss to Lander with 121 yards and 1 touchdown.
Lander coach John Scott was even well aware of Forney’s uncanny ability to be a major defensive liability.
“(Forney) is very difficult to defend,” Scott said during a postgame interview. “Forney is such a hard running back, and if you sell out to him, then you’ve got to defend that pass. We did put a man on their top receiver, right in his face.”
Forney’s touchdown, mind you, was recorded on Rawlins’ first possession, at 6:37 in the first quarter. And to dash a bit of drama in the mix, leading to Forney’s score, in which the Rawlins’ star running back had to drag a host of defenders on his back to break the end zone plane, it wasn’t like the drive was a piece of cake.
At one breath-robbing point, Rawlins starting quarterback Quentin Romero was forced to complete a spectacular throw to senior go-to receiver Conor Mendez on 4th and 3.
The drive was huge. And for Rawlins, a team coming off three consecutive losses, the entire game was huge, considering the postseason is just right around the corner.
“Without a doubt, I know we had the athletic ability to play with anyone in the state,” said Rawlins coach Clayton McSpadden. “The Worland coaches said it, Douglas coaches said it, Cody coaches said it. So I know that’s never been a question. And going into that game, I knew we were more than athletic enough to be in that game and win that game. It’s just, we have a hard time believing.”
And like Scott said, his secondary had to cover Rawlins’ top receiver, which is undoubtedly Mendez, like laces on a pigskin. By the time the second half rolled around, not only was Mendez well covered, Lander managed to split serious gaps on Rawlins offensive line, causing Romero to try and find his game outside of the pocket.
Romero was rushed almost five times in the game’s latter stages, and McSpadden agreed that Scott, a state championship coach, was intuitive enough to mark an X on Mendez’s back.
“Without a doubt. Even in this game they kept putting a guy on Conor (Mendez),” McSpadden said. “You’d be a dumb coach not to put your best defender and somebody over the top on Conor (Mendez). Same with Kadin… if they can stop one of the two big deals, it’s tough for us. We do have to have other individuals step up.”
Stepping up after Lander junior running back Eli Mazurie caught a short pass from senior Tyler Massey for a textbook toe drag catch for Lander’s first score was senior Kyson Robinson.
Tied at 7 apiece, with 23 seconds remaining in the first half, Romero connected in the air with Robinson for a 23-yard gain, placing the Outlaws in decent field position at the 34-yard line. Rawlins, however, was thwarted from gaining anymore ground, as a long pass to Mendez with two seconds left turned incomplete.
Rawlins, meanwhile, didn’t start the second half in their favor. They’d opt to punt at 7:44, a turn of events in which the Tigers surely capitalized on.
Although, during their next possession, Lander was almost stopped on 3rd down, a Massey pass to junior running back Jack Sweeney may’ve been the Tigers’ ultimate catalyst to success.
Sweeney, who’s almost like a young Mike Alstott, would then bash it in for the Tigers’ second touchdown of the game, at 3:04 in the third quarter.
With their foot on the accelerator, Lander again capitalized on another Rawlins punt.
This time, at 8:33 in the fourth, Mazurie would score his second touchdown of the game on a huge run up the middle, easily blowing by Rawlins’ secondary to place his team up by two key touchdowns.
And by the time Romero got the nod from McSpadden to execute the aerial attack, Lander’s rush defense was just too much to bear. Romero, in fact, was penalized for an intentional grounding with 8:18 left in the game.
“It wasn’t a great game for the O-line,” McSpadden said. “We missed some blocks that put our quarterback in some major pressure situations. Instead of throwing bad balls, (Romero) was throwing it away, which is a better move in my mind, the longevity of it.”
Even on their next possession, Rawlins was left answerless, as they turned the ball over on downs. Meanwhile, coach Scott switched his offensive formation up to where the Tigers were able to shave about 6 minutes off the clock to take the win.
“That’s a throwback,” Scott said. “It’s called the Deti package, in recognition of John Deti of Laramie. It’s something I’ve always run. It’s been more of a short yardage goal running.”
“We basically had to get it in because they were just really blowing up just so many of our gaps,” Scott added.
Despite the loss, Rawlins is still in the running for a postseason appearance. Now sitting at a 3-4 record, the Outlaws have to beat the likes of Riverton and Torrington, which are both away games. The Wolverines currently sit at .500, while the Trailblazers have only won one game all season.
“We have to play together unlike we ever have before… we truly do,” McSpadden said. “We started the season good and everybody plays really well and everybody believes when we’re winning, but it’s what happens when we’re losing that we find out truly how tough and how together we are.”
Up next, the Outlaws travel to Riverton on Friday to take on the Wolverines at 7 p.m.
Stats
Rawlins
Offense: Mendez had 25 yards on three catches; Forney ran for 121 yards and 1 TD on 22 rushes; Robinson had 1 catch for 23 yards; Getty Marburger had two catches for 14 yards; Romero threw for 112 yards on 11 of 24 passing.
Defense: Mendez recorded 15 tackles; Kie Foster had 14 tackles; Forney accumulated 13 tackles. Rawlins, as a team, recorded 98 total tackles.
Lander
Offense: Massey tossed for 77 yards on 7 of 12 completions, while he ran for 24 yards and one TD on 5 rushes; Mazurie ran for 119 yards and 1 TD on 14 carries, while he caught for 17 yards and 1 TD on 3 catches; Sweeney ran for 62 yards and 1 TD on 17 rushes.
Defense: Massey led the Tigers with 13 tackles; Sweeney had 13 tackles; Mazurie and John Fawson had 10 tackles apiece. As a team, Lander collected 96 total tackles.
