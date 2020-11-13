Having trouble with logging in or registering on the new system? Click here
Iowa offensive lineman Justin Britt, No. 63, lifts running back Tyler Goodson in celebration after Goodson scored a touchdown against Minnesota during the first half of an NCAA college football game on Friday, Nov. 13, 2020, in Minneapolis.
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Tyler Goodson rushed for a career-high 142 yards and two touchdowns on 20 carries, and Iowa's defense clamped down hard on Minnesota for a 35-7 victory on Friday night that gave the Hawkeyes possession of the Floyd of Rosedale trophy for the sixth season.
Jack Koerner and Riley Moss each picked off Tanner Morgan for the Gophers quarterback's first two-interception game in two years, and Zach VanValkenburg had three of the team's four sacks. Iowa's defense has a streak of 11 straight games with at least one interception.
