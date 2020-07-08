Having trouble with logging in or registering on the new system? Click here
Virtual Graduation
Celebrate the Class of 2020
It's time to graduate for the Class of 2020! View our special section to see profiles of graduates, read news from around the area, and submit a profile of your own favorite graduate!
1 of 3
Former Rawlins receiver Connor Mendez, left, gets set to run a one-on-one pass/coverage drill against former Slippery Rock University (Pennsylvania) running back Jordyn J. Bennett, who also reported for the Rawlins Times prior to 2020, on Monday at Outlaw Stadium in Rawlins.
College-bound Carbon County football players and a local father huddle around a former college football player on Monday at Outlaw Stadium in Rawlins. Clockwise from far left, Jordyn J. Bennett, Shane McGraw, Mike McGraw, Conor McGraw, Connor Mendez and Kadin Forney.
Former Rawlins receiver Connor Mendez, left, gets set to run a one-on-one pass/coverage drill against former Slippery Rock University (Pennsylvania) running back Jordyn J. Bennett, who also reported for the Rawlins Times prior to 2020, on Monday at Outlaw Stadium in Rawlins.
Ray K. Erku, Rawlins Times
Shane McGraw, middle ground, begins to engage in a backpedal during drills he ran with fellow Carbon County athletes bound for college football on Monday in Rawlins.
College-bound Carbon County football players and a local father huddle around a former college football player on Monday at Outlaw Stadium in Rawlins. Clockwise from far left, Jordyn J. Bennett, Shane McGraw, Mike McGraw, Conor McGraw, Connor Mendez and Kadin Forney.
RAWLINS – Former NFL and University of Wyoming football player Mike McGraw wasn’t even talking about pigskin when his sons, Hanna-Elk Mountain-Medicine Bow grads Shane and Conor, ran a few pass-coverage drills nearby.
“Originally I used to think Shane would be the better decathlete,” he said, chit chatting with former Slippery Rock University running back and Rawlins Times sports editor Jordyn J. Bennett, who was in Rawlins visiting friends this past weekend. “But now it really is Conor, because of the hurdles.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.