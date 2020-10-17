Friday
Big Horn 49, Tongue River 7
Burlington 68, Ten Sleep 6
Cheyenne East 34, Casper Kelly Walsh 9
Cody 40, Green River 0
Cokeville 19, Big Piney 14
Guernsey-Sunrise 63, Normative Services 6
Jackson Hole 21, Powell 14
Kaycee 58, Midwest 0
Lander 37, Rawlins 8
Lovell 57, Kemmerer 8
Lyman 42, Pinedale 14
Mountain View 38, Thermopolis 14
Riverside 28, Moorcroft 20
Riverton 21, Worland 9
Rock Springs 21, Cheyenne Central 14
Rocky Mountain 54, Wind River 0
Saratoga 42, Wright 12
Southeast 35, Lusk 16
Upton-Sundance 61, Glenrock 8
Saturday
Hulett 54, Hanna-Elk Mountain 13
