Friday
Big Piney 41, Kemmerer 7
Casper Kelly Walsh 23, Campbell County 14
Casper Natrona 62, Cheyenne South 16
Cheyenne Central 48, Laramie 32
Cheyenne East 44, Rock Springs 26
Cody 48, Jackson Hole 6
Douglas 49, Worland 7
Hulett def. Normative Services, forfeit
Kaycee 66, Hanna-Elk Mountain 0
Lander 38, Buffalo 14
Lingle-Fort Laramie 40, Greybull 34, 2OT
Lovell 35, Cokeville 15
Lusk 48, Saratoga 22
Lyman 21, Mountain View 15
Pine Bluffs 50, Moorcroft 20
Powell 50, Evanston 0
Riverton 20, Rawlins 0
Sheridan 35, Thunder Basin 0
Shoshoni 46, Riverside 0
Southeast 49, Wright 6
Star Valley 25, Green River 3
Thermopolis 54, Pinedale 0
Tongue River 21, Glenrock 8
Upton-Sundance 35, Big Horn 0
Wheatland 54, Newcastle 13
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Burns vs. Torrington, ccd.
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com
