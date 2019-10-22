RIVERTON – Likely going to be one of the last times Rawlins fans witness such an electrifying duo.
Down 14 zip during Friday’s 17-6 away loss to Riverton, quarterback Quentin Romero connected with college-ball hopeful Connor Mendez for an 11-yard score in the third quarter.
“I would love nothing more to see that kid put some major points on the board in a college game,” said Rawlins coach Clayton McSpadden. “I know (Connor) has the ability.”
Last week, Mendez was offered to play for Black Hills State University, Spearfish, So. Dak. – McSpadden’s alma mater.
“It’s kind of a good feeling in our stomach knowing we’re sending one of our own up there,” McSpadden added of Mendez, who hasn’t yet actually accepted the offer.
Back against the Wolverines, an entire last quarter ahead of them, Riverton’s heavy defense prevailed, thwarting the Outlaws from ever adding any more points to the scoreboard.
“They were a pretty stud defense,” McSpadden said. “They did a pretty good job of stopping us when they needed to. A few mental errors here and there set us behind, and couple turnovers did not help our drives at all… kind of the story of our year.”
The first half also titled in Riverton’s favor.
First, it was Wolverines running back Brock Hinkle who bashed it in for a 1-yard score in the first quarter. In the second frame, teammate Tryton Hyatt kept it on the ground for a 2-yard score, placing the Wolverines up by two scores.
According to McSpadden, the game was decided after the Outlaws failed to convert on 4th down in the first half.
“We got close to the end zone and, as far as the coaching decision, we decided to go for it on 4th and goal,” McSpadden said. “We probably should’ve kicked a field goal to add three points on the board.”
Rawlins has now been knocked out of 3A playoff contention. The 3-5 Outlaws close out the season with an away game against the 1-6 Torrington Trailblazers at 7 p.m. on Friday.
“I think the boys want to end on a good note, and I want to send these seniors out the right way and then start the next year out on a good note as well,” McSpadden said. “As far as the coaching staff goes, we’re preaching the exact same thing we’ve been preaching all year – not being casual and coming prepared no matter the situation.”
McSpadden looks to maintain this year’s strategies.
“I think we’ve done a lot of good things this year, and, going into next year, we’re going to keep the same staff around, keep the same offense, make a few tweaks here and there and hopefully sky’s the limit at that point.”
