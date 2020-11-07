FRIDAY
Class 4A
Semifinals
Cheyenne East 31, Sheridan 21
Thunder Basin 55, Casper Kelly Walsh 14
Class 3A
Semifinals
Cody 21, Powell 0
Jackson Hole 21, Douglas 14
Class 2A
Semifinals
Lyman 37, Upton-Sundance 15
Torrington 31, Mountain View 20
Class A 9-Man
Semifinals
Lusk 52, Rocky Mountain 35
Southeast 44, Shoshoni 18
SATURDAY
Class A 6-Man
Semifinals
Farson-Eden 42, Encampment 41
Meeteetse 46, Kaycee 38
___
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.