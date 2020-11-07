FRIDAY

Class 4A

Semifinals

Cheyenne East 31, Sheridan 21

Thunder Basin 55, Casper Kelly Walsh 14

Class 3A

Semifinals

Cody 21, Powell 0

Jackson Hole 21, Douglas 14

Class 2A

Semifinals

Lyman 37, Upton-Sundance 15

Torrington 31, Mountain View 20

Class A 9-Man

Semifinals

Lusk 52, Rocky Mountain 35

Southeast 44, Shoshoni 18

SATURDAY

Class A 6-Man

Semifinals

Farson-Eden 42, Encampment 41

Meeteetse 46, Kaycee 38

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

