WORLAND – Worland hasn’t won a game since last Sept. 28, which just so happened to be a 16-7 victory over Rawlins.
On Friday, by way of two special teams touchdowns and a big game by junior Warriors quarterback Rudy Sanford, Worland didn’t give the Outlaws much breathing room as they recorded their first win of the season, 34-6.
For Rawlins, their only score came by way of senior running back Kadin Forney, who managed to bash one in on a 9-yard run in the third quarter. Forney, along with his one TD, ended the game with 118 yards rushing on 24 carries.
As for their aerial attack, Outlaws senior quarterback Quentin Romero was kept relatively quiet. Despite tossing for 171 yards on 12 of 30 pass completions, he’d end the game void of any touchdown passes.
Meanwhile, the Warriors’ special teams were on fire. Teammates Luke Mortimer and Devon Mercado both recorded touchdown returns.
Sanford would also be a thorn in Rawlins’ side the whole game.
In the second quarter, Sanford scored the first of his two touchdowns on a 14-yard run in the second quarter. He’d go on to put the nail in the coffin in the fourth quarter, scoring his second TD on a goal line bash.
The Warriors would go on to record 442 yards in total offense, compared to Rawlins’ 348.
Defensively, the Outlaws went sack-less, while Allen Ferrales, who’s made formidable presence in the secondary all season, recorded one interception.
Up next, the Outlaws, 3-3, host Lander Valley, 4-1, for homecoming 7 p.m. on Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.