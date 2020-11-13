LARAMIE – The Mountain West Conference and FOX Sports announced that the University of Wyoming at UNLV football game on Friday, Nov. 27, will kick off at 2 p.m. from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas and will be televised on FS1. The UNLV game was the last undecided game time on Wyoming’s 2020 football schedule.
The Wyoming Cowboy football team will be off this week after its home game versus Air Force for Saturday, Nov. 14, was canceled due to increased COVID-19 numbers with the Air Force football team. Wyoming’s next game will be versus Utah State on Thursday, Nov. 19 in Laramie. The Wyoming-Utah State game is scheduled to kick off a 7 p.m.
