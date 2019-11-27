RAWLINS — For years, Rawlins High School Football senior running back Kadin Forney got lost in the shuffle of the Outlaws’ woes and “Ohs!”
After displaying his running talents behind some premiere ball carriers his freshman season, Forney was lined up for the No. 2 role in the Outlaws backfield as a sophomore. Unfortunately, his time at the position would be cut short by quarterback Quentin Romero’s season-ending injury, forcing him to replace Romero under center.
Forney returned the following year for his junior campaign and showed he was the most dominant defender in red and black with hard-nosed hits that came with antagonizing taunts. But that’s what happens when your time on offense is limited.
Forney found himself taking the backseat to RHS alum Damon Taylor, who produced a standout season of his own.
It was a humbling and motivating time for the Outlaw.
“I really didn’t want that to happen, but Damon was a good running back,” Forney said. “I really needed to (show) I was, too.”
Forney didn’t just walk off the field for the last time as an Outlaw as a “good” running back this season, he’ll be remembered as one of the best. The senior was named Class 3A co-Offensive Player of the Year.
“I was hoping to really go out my senior year and go out with a bang and just ball out,” Forney said.
Forney splits the honor with Jackson High School running back Jeydon Cox after totaling 1,197 rushing yards (second in 3A, fifth in all classes) for 13 touchdowns. He ranked third in the class in scoring. Along with his rushing yards, the senior hauled in 16 passes for 126 receiving yards. While the numbers alone are impressive, it’s the way he got there that makes Forney special.
A run up the gut against Douglas High School allowed Forney to put his athleticism on display, hurdling a Bearcat. For the senior, 100-yard outings seemed to be the norm all season. So, to no surprise, a 200-yard game was inevitable. But while two times up and down the field may have been predictable, the senior’s creep toward a 300-yard outing in the final game of the season may have been what solidified his Player of the Year honor.
In a thrilling season finale against Torrington High School, Forney was fed the ball a whopping 40 times, and he didn’t waste any of them. The work-horse galloped to 286 yards, hitting pay dirt four times. It is the most yards rushed for by a single player in one game in 3A, and the fourth best outing out of all classes.
“I definitely wanted to end my senior season with a win, and I wasn’t going to lose,” Forney said. “I was happy they gave me those 40 carries so I could get my team the win.”
While his defensive production was slighted due to the workload he was given on the offensive side of the ball, Forney’s presence didn’t go unnoticed, racking up 14.1 defensive points per game from 74 tackles.
It was hard to overlook the senior this season on the gridiron, after being consumed by the shadows of his peers for the past three years. As he is entering the halfway point of his last year of high school, Forney hopes that that’s the effect he’ll leave on Rawlins.
“I’d like to say that people in my high school like me and all of my teachers know I was a respectful person,” he said.
And it is not just the individual of his current school that he hopes to have left an impression on, but a potential college or university as well with ambitions and hopes to play at the next level. With that decision still up in the air, along with studying for his ACTs, he’s just focused on who he can play with now.
Making the switch back to basketball — hopping back-and-forth from the wrestling mat to the court over the years — the 3A Football co-Offensive Player of the Year is planning to transfer his toughness from the gridiron to the hardwood and have some fun with his friends one last time.
“It’s really sad knowing I probably won’t see half the people I grew up with ever again, but I hope the future as some good things in store for me.”
