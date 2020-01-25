BOISE, Idaho – Landing a sneaky jab, Marcellus Montoya’s opponent sent him to the corner with a bloody nose, which flowed worse than usual. The Idaho air was dry, and the 13-year-old, 119-pound Rawlins fighter was sick.

“He normally don’t bleed that easy,” Art Montoya, coach of Gladiators Boxing Gym, told the Rawlins Times on Monday. “So I was like, ‘You got a bloody nose. We’re going to have to pick it up, because judges look at blood sometimes.’”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.