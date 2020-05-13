RAWLINS – While much of the Rawlins sports world still suffers under the debilitating constraints of a worldwide pandemic, local pencil pushers continue to kick things into full swing.
Following their official opening late last month, not only have golfers rushed in at Rochelle Ranch Golf Course, itching to get out of the house and work on their handicaps, they’re also starting to tee off on some friendly competition.
According to local sports organizer Monte Thayer, every Wednesday since the links were reopened, golfers have began participating in group play. Using various formats, such as random foursome loops composed of two-man partners, every loop tosses money into a pot, which is then split amongst the winners.
The idea, however, isn’t necessarily geared toward fierce competition. To Thayer, it’s more a matter of having fun.
“It’s not really a golf tournament,” he told the Rawlins Times last week. “It’s something to get people out of the house.”
And skill level need not apply. From local pro John Hornbeck, a former US Open qualifier, to high handicaps, Thayer said everyone is encouraged to participate.
“It’s more for recreation than competitiveness,” he said. “Get out and have some fun and play with some people you’ve never golfed with before.”
To join, give Thayer a call at (307) 321-8694, or call Kevin Gannon at the pro shop at (307) 324-7121. Each Wednesday round starts at 3 p.m.
The Rochelle Ranch Golf Course is located at 2808 E Rochelles Dr., in Rawlins. For further novel coronavirus social-distancing guidelines, please visit http://www.rawlins-wyoming.com/158/Rochelle-Ranch-Golf-Course.
