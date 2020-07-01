Having trouble with logging in or registering on the new system? Click here
Rawlins High School head volleyball coach, Aubrey Griffiths, is presented her 3A Coach of the Year ring by former WCA president Mike Lashley. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Griffiths couldn’t receive her award at the WCA’s annual banquet, so Lashley made a point to drive around the state to present Coach of the Year awards to all the winners, from every sport. Griffiths received hers on Monday in the Rawlins High School gymnasium.
Following a 2019 state championship run, RHS head volleyball coach Aubrey Griffiths was selected as the 3A volleyball Coach of the Year. The honor caps off a successful season and Griffiths and her team have now set their sites on a repeat this coming fall.
Mollie Lee photos, Rawlins Times
RAWLINS – Rawlins High School head volleyball coach Aubrey Griffiths was selected as the 3A volleyball coach of the year by the Wyoming Coaches Association (WCA).
On Monday in the RHS gymnasium, surrounded by friends, family and a handful of her players, Mike Lashley, a former president of the WCA, presented Griffiths with her Coach of the Year ring. The ring is tangible recognition of the dominant 2019 season the Outlaws put together en route to the 3A state championship.
