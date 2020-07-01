RAWLINS – Rawlins High School head volleyball coach Aubrey Griffiths was selected as the 3A volleyball coach of the year by the Wyoming Coaches Association (WCA).

On Monday in the RHS gymnasium, surrounded by friends, family and a handful of her players, Mike Lashley, a former president of the WCA, presented Griffiths with her Coach of the Year ring. The ring is tangible recognition of the dominant 2019 season the Outlaws put together en route to the 3A state championship.

