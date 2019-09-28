RAWLINS – The Rochelle Ranch Golf Course of Rawlins hosted the annual High Desert Golf tourney on Wednesday.
Two teams teid for first place by shooting a 66.
The team of LeAnn Dunlop. Ricardo Martinez, Carlie Meidinger and Mike Massey shot a stellar 66.
Also shooting a 66 were the team of Steve Baldwin, Justin Martinez, John Maes and Alan Hendrickson.
Hole prize winners:
Closest to the hole: Massey
Closest to the pin: Ricardo Martinez
Long drive on hole 8: Vernon McGee
Long putt hole 18: Tayler Canaday
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.