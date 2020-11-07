Crew chief Chad Knaus, left, and Jimmie Johnson watch the leaderboard during qualifying for the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at Daytona International Speedway in Daytona Beach, Florida, on Feb. 11, 2018. Johnson is retiring from full-time NASCAR competition in Sunday's season finale at Phoenix Raceway, leaving the sport as a seven-time champion ranked sixth on the all-time wins list with 83 career victories.