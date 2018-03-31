RAWLINS — In ancient Roman times, gladiators were trained to fight with weapons, but Rawlins gladiators only use one thing when they’re in combat: their fist.
Coached by soon-to-be U.S. Marine Corp boxing hall of fame inductee Sammy Martinez, 32, the Rawlins Gladiator Boxing Club is comprised of 16 young athletes ready to make their mark.
“We push them through that hard work to get through it,” Martinez said. “If they can continue and not get burnt out and just quit, then that’s good. All of these kids out here now, we started back in January and have been going strong.”
The Gladiators have had a busy season competing in seven events since the start of their season. Traveling all around the Midwest, the club has been to Colorado, Idaho, South Dakota, Utah and — of course — Wyoming.
For various reasons, the season has started slow for many of the young boxers.
The club’s most experienced boxer, 11-year-old Marcellas Montoya, has had a tough run this season having to compete against opponents as old as 13, but Montoya never gives up and continues to encourage his teammates. As a veteran, he takes the load as a leader for the team, and he enjoys it.
“I like to train the little kids,” Montoya said. “You know, make them work and stuff like that.”
One of those younger boxers is Moisan Fonseca. At just 8 years old, Fonseca is in just his first year of boxing, but he has fists of fury.
In his first two bouts, Fonseca split his matches. Showing quick improvement, Martinez said it is arguable the young up-and-comer should be undefeated. Martinez said one of the USA Boxing presidents in South Dakota said he believed Fonseca should have won his last match in South Dakota.
“He said, ‘Sorry guys, I think Moisan won that fight,’” Martinez said. “‘It was a wrong-judged bout there.’ But Moisan is doing pretty good. We’ve got him a fight this weekend in Boulder, (Colorado), along with five other boxers.”
But it hasn’t discouraged him. The young fighter said he loves boxing and is most excited about the things that could come from it as he gets older and better.
“I love it — it’s pretty fun,” Fonseca said. “The most fun part about it is when you go box around the world.”
Fonseca and some of his teammates will travel to Boulder, and the Banda sisters will head to an all-women’s tournament in Napa, Idaho.
Leslie and Elyssia Banda, 15 and 12, respectively, are in there second year of boxing. After going through a learning season last year, Martinez said they have show drastic improvement.
“Last year, they kind of had it rough,” their coach said. “This year, they’ve improved a lot. They’re getting stronger and getting better at boxing and doing really good.”
Leslie Banda’s improvement not only had significance to her performance, as she won her first championship this season, but what she did with the award was more special.
At a match in South Dakota, a 9-year-old girl with cancer was her special guest. Instead of keeping her first award, Leslie Banda signed the trophy and gave it to her guest.
Coincidentally, her mother won the tournament’s 50/50 raffle and donated that to the young girl’s family as well.
“My dad told me that I wasn’t just going to win for him or myself — I was going to win for her,” she said. “And it was just a really big accomplishment.”
Coaching Gladiators Boxing Club is special to Martinez. At 14 years old, Martinez was introduced to the sport by his cousin Bert Herrera, the creator and former coach and director of the club, and is proud to be able to coach the next generation of boxers where it all started for him.
“I want to teach these guys that everyone has their own problems, family and stuff like that,” he said. “Getting in trouble and getting into fights and stuff.
“We’ve got some of those kids on the team now, and it keeps them out of trouble and it helps them out even in school.”
